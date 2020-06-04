ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Coronavirus-testing robot handles key tasks, reducing staff burden

Automated PCR screening would ease labor shortage and lower infection risk

The testing robot will be based on a Kawasaki Heavy dual-arm unit, designed for tasks such as assembly and packaging of electronic components. (Photo courtesy of Medicaroid)
SHOYA OKINAGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KOBE, Japan -- A Japanese medical technology company plans to develop a robot that can automate much of the process of coronavirus testing, as concerns mount in the country over a potential second wave of infections.

The robot from Medicaroid, a Kobe-based venture split equally between Kawasaki Heavy Industries and testing equipment company Sysmex, is designed to handle six tasks in polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests that normally require human involvement. Medicaroid targets an October rollout, it was announced earlier this week.

Though automation will not necessarily speed up screening, it can curb the risk of infection and reduce labor needs at testing labs. The robot also will allow facilities without trained technicians to conduct tests with some degree of accuracy.

Overseas manufacturers have partially automated PCR tests, but this robot would be the first to handle several steps, including rendering the virus inactive.

The robot will be based on Kawasaki Heavy's duAro2 dual-arm unit, normally used for tasks such as assembly and packaging of electronic components.

"Japan's specialty of robotics will help the world," Medicaroid President Yasuhiko Hashimoto told reporters.

Hashimoto gave no sales target but said the robots would be produced "as necessary."

Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto noted the risk of a second wave of infections.

"It's important to increase our PCR testing capacity," Hisamoto said at the news conference. The city is a hub for the biomedical industry, with roughly 370 companies and organizations involved in life sciences.

The city government, which is supporting the testing robot's development, is earmarking about 50 million yen ($462,000) in a fiscal 2020 supplemental budget draft for expanding Kobe's health care system.

Medicaroid also looks to develop a robot that can take saliva samples from patients, and another one that can care for patients at hospitals admitting individuals with mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infections. The latter will be able to ask patients about their symptoms and take temperature readings from a distance, as well as record their meals and medication.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close