ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Coronavirus to cause $27.8bn revenue loss for Asian carriers: IATA

Global loss would be $29.3bn with demand set to fall for first time since 2009

SORA TAKAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Chinese airlines are set to bear the brunt of lost revenues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.   © Reuters

NEW YORK -- The new coronavirus outbreak will result in revenue losses of $27.8 billion in 2020 to airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, nearly half of them Chinese carriers, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

"We estimate that global traffic will be reduced by 4.7% by the virus, which could more than offset the growth we previously forecast and cause the first overall decline in demand since the global financial crisis of 2008-09," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

The impact of the new coronavirus shows a potential 13% full-year loss of passenger demand for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region. IATA initially expected that the region's airline demand will increase by 4.8% on the year. But as many airlines have canceled flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong due to the outbreak, demand for flights in the region is excepted to drop by 8.2% on the year.

The IATA said it estimates total global lost revenue to be $29.3bn.

"We don't yet know exactly how the outbreak will develop," the IATA said in its statement, saying that it is premature to estimate what this revenue loss will mean for global profitability.

To mitigate the negative impact on the global economy, "Governments should take good note and act quickly," said de Juniac.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media