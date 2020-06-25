ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Uniqlo chief pledges $93m for coronavirus research

Rohto to start trials for stem cell coronavirus remedy in August

New Yorkers queue for first haircut in months

Japan readies 30-minute saliva test for all international travelers

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine: Chinese company preps late-stage trials in UAE

Sinopharm joins compatriots in phase three testing amid race to market

Chinese vaccine developers are conducting phase three trials overseas as coronavirus cases diminish domestically.   © Reuters
SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | China

DALIAN, China -- Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm is preparing phase three clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Arab Emirates.

Sinopharm affiliate China National Biotec Group received approval from UAE health authorities to run the late-stage trials, the company said late Tuesday. The Middle Eastern country plans to host the vaccine's production if the study is completed successfully.

State-owned Sinopharm aims to be the first group to put a coronavirus vaccine on the market. The schedule for the UAE trials has yet to be disclosed.

Phase three trials involve larger numbers of individuals and usually are the final phase before a drug is submitted for approval. Phase four studies in the U.S. are conducted after a treatment receives Food and Drug Administration approval.

Sinopharm, formally known as China National Pharmaceutical Group, is developing separate vaccine candidates at laboratories in Wuhan and Beijing. All human subjects in the Wuhan project's phase two trial produced antibodies, the company said June 16.

For the Beijing lab, Sinopharm installed equipment in April capable of producing 120 million doses yearly. The Wuhan lab is constructing a plant designed to make 100 million doses annually.

The World Health Organization cites 13 ongoing clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine candidates as of June 18. Five of them are being conducted by Chinese developers. Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics have announced phase three trials in Brazil and Canada, respectively.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close