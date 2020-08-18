ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Japan's 'medical diplomacy' in ASEAN aims to sap China clout

Singapore adds $5.8bn of COVID aid as 'hub' economy stutters

Singapore-Malaysia border reopening restores economic lifeline

China's lead in coronavirus vaccines raises concern as well as hope

Coronavirus

Duterte eases Manila lockdown in bid to boost tanking economy

Government will expand testing and contact tracing of symptomatic patients

A boy wears a face shield while watching an online learning class from a smartphone in his home in Manila on Monday.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved a relaxation of lockdown rules in the Philippine capital after two weeks of strict measures aimed at easing pressure on a healthcare system overwhelmed by rising COVID-19 infections.

The easing of community quarantine restrictions in Metropolitan Manila and four nearby provinces, home to a quarter of the nation's population, will come into effect on Wednesday.

"This will be looser, more industries will open," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised meeting with the president late on Monday.

Roque said people would be able to eat in restaurants and a limited number of people could attend religious services. Public transportation which was suspended during the "modified enhanced community quarantine" can now resume under "general community quarantine," according to earlier guidelines.

Like many leaders globally, Duterte has had to weigh whether opening up a tanking economy would risk a further rise in infections.

The Philippines surpassed Indonesia's infection tally to become Southeast Asia's COVID-19 hotspot on Aug. 6, the same day that the government confirmed the economy had plunged into its first recession in three decades. Gross domestic product shrank by 16.5% in the second quarter.

The Philippines had 164,474 coronavirus cases as of Monday, a third of which were recorded during the last two weeks.

Roque said the government will expand testing and contact tracing with "house-to-house" searches of symptomatic patients as the economy reopens. A "localized quarantine" will also be implemented in villages or areas with community transmissions, according to a separate task force resolution.

Duterte reimposed a lockdown in the capital and surrounding areas on Aug. 4 after the local medical community warned the president that the country was in a "losing battle" against COVID-19. Doctors told him that the country's healthcare system had been "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus cases after the economy was first reopened in June.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close