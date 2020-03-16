ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Duterte extends anti-coronavirus measures beyond Manila

President's 'enhanced community quarantine' to cover 50m people

CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer
The Philippines' quarantine measures have been extended to cover all of the main Luzon Island.   © Reuters

MANILA -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed the archipelago's main Luzon Island under "enhanced community quarantine," expanding the drastic steps imposed on Metropolitan Manila to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The measure was relayed to reporters by presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo ahead of Duterte's public address on Monday, the second day of the Philippine capital's lockdown.

Panelo did not disclose details, but the country's health department said an "enhanced community quarantine" entails prohibiting people from leaving their houses, suspending transportation, as well as controlling public services dealing with food and medicine distribution. There will also be a greater presence of "uniformed personnel" for enforcement purposes, the department said.

Luzon Island, where Manila is located, has a population of over 50 million -- nearly half of the Philippines' total -- and accounts for about two-thirds of the national economy.

Duterte's decision to expand the containment measures comes after a spike in reported cases since Manila went on lockdown on Sunday. The latest totals are 140 cases and 12 deaths.

Manila is to remain on lockdown until April 14.

