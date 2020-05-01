ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Experts ask Japan to continue restrictions despite slowing virus

Tokyo set to extend state of emergency as Golden Week holiday kicks off

Nikkei staff writers
Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, right, speaks during a meeting of government-appointed coronavirus experts in Tokyo on May 1. (Photo by Taro Yokosawa)

TOKYO -- Japan's government-appointed panel of coronavirus experts said on Friday it would be difficult to ease curbs on people going outside, despite signs the contagion is ebbing.

"The number of new infections is slowly declining, but the health care system remains strained," the panel said. "Unless the number of new infections falls to a certain level, the government must continue to impose strict restrictions on activities."

"It is our consensus view that the current framework needs to be maintained for a while," said Shigeru Omi, a member of an expert committee that advises Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During a meeting on Friday, the panel examined the possibility of categorizing areas by the rate of new infections. "In areas where infection is severe, strict restrictions on behavior will be required," the panel said.

The government appears ready to extend the state of emergency beyond the initial May 6 deadline. The experts are scheduled to hold another meeting by the end of the Golden Week holiday, which runs through the day, to reassess the situation. After that, the government will make a final decision.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen since the emergency was declared on April 7, initially for seven prefectures, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. The daily case total hit 690 on April 11.

But the rate of new infections has been slowing, with daily figures falling below 200 on some days, suggesting the state of emergency has been somewhat effective.

But the country still faces uncertainty, with new cases trending up in some areas.

Abe said on Thursday that it will be "difficult to go back to normal on May 7," adding that the country needs to prepare for a "protracted battle of some kind." This seemed to indicate his intent to extend the state of emergency.

Omi, the expert panel's chairman, echoed Abe's view. "It would be nice if the number of infections never rebounds once it goes down," he said. "But the problem is not so simple. It is entirely possible that a decline is followed by another wave."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close