Fearing 'death,' 1 in 10 small Tokyo eateries won't close early

TOKYO -- More than 10% of small restaurants and bars near Tokyo's busy Shinjuku Station say they will not close at 8 p.m. as requested by authorities, arguing that such a move would sound the death knell for their businesses.

Though just over half of the 100 businesses surveyed by Nikkei said they would abide by the new restriction under the state of emergency declared on Thursday. Twelve refused to do so, while another 15 will close entirely and 20 had not yet decided how to respond. Tokyo authorities had previously asked restaurants to close at 10 p.m. in response to a renewed rise in coronavirus cases.

The results underscore questions about the effectiveness of an emergency decree that lacks enforcement mechanisms with teeth, and about financial incentives that may not be enough to keep some compliant restaurants afloat.

The survey conducted Wednesday night covered independently owned small and mid-size establishments that serve alcohol within a 10-minute walk of Shinjuku Station, a radius that includes the capital's Kabukicho nightlife district.

After 8 p.m. "is our busiest time," and closing then "would be practically a death sentence," said the owner of a hot pot restaurant.

"But if the government says so, then we have no choice to comply," the owner said.

The roughly 50-seat restaurant brings in more than 10 million yen, or $97,000, in sales per month. But it spends over $15,000 a month on labor alone, and the incentive of 60,000 yen ($583) per day that the government is offering for compliance with the new restrictions does not come close to covering its overall costs.

"I can't accept the payment being the same regardless of the size of the business," the owner said, instead calling for compensation based on the shortfall in individual restaurants' sales.

The businesses that said they would close their doors rather than shorten their hours were often on the smaller side, including independently operated bars or izakaya pubs with few staff.

A two-person, counter-only izakaya reported earning only $100 to $200 on some days since switching to a 10 p.m. close in November.

Government requests to cut back on late-night hours have hit areas like Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife district hard. (Photo by Makoto Okada)

"We're barely scraping by this month," the respondent said. "It's better to shut down and take the 60,000 yen incentive."

Most of the businesses that said they would not close at 8 p.m. also have not complied with the city's previous push for shorter hours. Many cited business reasons, including high rents and labor costs in downtown Tokyo.

The emergency decree, which is focused more narrowly on restaurants than the broader declaration last spring, allows for authorities to name and shame noncompliant establishments. The views of restaurant operators were split on this point.

"A lot of places are taking the incentive money while still staying open in secret," said the owner of a Western-style bar, who has not yet decided how to respond to the decree. "This is needed to make it fair."

But another bar that is not going along with the shorter hours said the penalty would just provide more publicity.

There are concerns that the sheer scale of measures covering the entire restaurant industry could make the system unworkable, particularly the incentive payments, which will require processing massive amounts of paperwork.

"It's hard for restaurants to get on board when [the payments] are paired with penalties like naming and shaming," said Tomohiko Nakamura, a professor of economics at Kobe International University. "The government should encourage cooperation not just by offering incentives, but by combining them with other forms of financial support that are easy to understand, such as favorable lending terms."

Last year, 780 eateries went bankrupt, according to credit research company Teikoku Databank, marking a new all-time high. Shogo Maruyama, senior analyst at Teikoku, sees this trend continuing into the new year.

2019 had the previous record of 732 bankruptcies. Maruyama explains that the business environment was thorny before the coronavirus, citing the labor shortage and the added competition from convenience stores, among other factors.

Maruyama says bankruptcies across all industries appear to have dropped last year, based on Teikoku Databank's preliminary data. State support measures seemed to have worked in that respect, yet restaurant bankruptcies have spiked during that period.

Fixed costs such as rent and labor expenses are high, yet events such as the last emergency declaration caused revenue to drop, which instantly tightened cash flow, Maruyama explains.

Even with a robust emergency lending program, several business owners have apparently given up, according to Maruyama. The normally reliable year-end business had been disappointing, says Maruyama, and it is not certain if this emergency declaration will truly last for a single month.

Business managers will need to pay back the additional emergency loans if they do receive them. This prospect will likely cool their mindset, Maruyama observes.