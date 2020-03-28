First day of Tokyo shutdown to stem coronavirus spread begins

TOKYO -- The normally bustling streets of Japan's capital were bereft of crowds on Saturday after authorities urged citizens to stay home for the weekend and avoid unnecessary or urgent outings following a surge in new coronavirus cases that has fanned concerns an explosive increase could be imminent.

Three straight days of new cases numbering 40 or more pushed Tokyo's total of confirmed infections to nearly 300 -- the highest for any region in Japan. -- while in a further cause for worry the number of those for which transmission routes remain unknown also increased rapidly.

Yuriko Koike, Tokyo's governor, has called on residents to refrain from going out on Saturday and Sunday, except when necessary, as a key step in stopping the increasingly rapid spread of the virus. Governors of prefectures bordering Tokyo -- Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama and Yamanashi -- have also asked their citizens to stay away from Tokyo over the weekend.

Tokyo and the surrounding region is Japan's most heavily populated area with more than 30 million people.

The requests appeared to be effective as Tokyo was decidedly quieter with far sparser crowds than usual on Saturday morning. That included at popular cherry blossom viewing spots such as Ueno and Yoyogi parks where Tokyo authorities have restricted access to prevent crowds from gathering.

At Ueno Park, where the seasonal blossoms are nearing full bloom, hardly anyone could be seen with the atmosphere unusually still.

"This is the first time I have seen this few people here," a 34 -year-old man, who normally walks among the pink blossoms on his way to work, told Nikkei, contrasting that with what he described as the usual scene of packed crowds from morning, even on weekdays when they are in bloom.

Souvenir shops and restaurants at the Ameya Yokocho shopping area near the park were open, but business was slow.

"The number of customers increased last week during the long weekend, but is now sharply down due to the closure of Ueno Park," said a 51 year-old restaurant worker. "It's supposed to be a time to make money," he added.

Across town, the Shibuya shopping and entertainment district, which is normally busy on weekends with young shoppers, was notable for its largely empty streets on Saturday morning. The iconic SHIBUYA 109 department store, a magnet for fashionable teenagers, and movie theaters in the area were closed for business.

A 20-year-old man from Chiba Prefecture, who works in an office, ventured out to have a meal a friend, but decided to return home after finding many stores closed.

Others had more pressing concerns. A woman employed at a clinic said that she had to go to work as the facility is open on Saturday but clearly apprehensive. "I'm worried about infection," she said.

In Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district, meanwhile, the landmark department store Mitsukoshi opened its doors later that usual. But few shoppers could be seen in the area as many luxury shops decided to close.