TOKYO -- Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.

The number of inbound travelers, especially wealthier visitors, is increasing due to the easing of border controls. Duty-free sales to date in December have exceeded pre-pandemic results for the same period at some department stores. And as domestic travel picks up, many hotels are reporting an average daily rate (ADR) topping pre-pandemic levels for December.