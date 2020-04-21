ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Foreign visitors to Japan fall 99.9% amid pandemic

An average 85 people enter a day, down from 87,000, foreign minister says

Nikkei staff writers
Foreign tourists have all but disappeared from Osaka's Dotonbori shopping district. (Photo by Maho Obata)

TOKYO -- The number of foreign travelers entering Japan has dropped to 0.1% of pre-coronavirus levels, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

Just 85 visitors came to the country from overseas on average each day in the most recent week, down from 87,000 a day in January, Motegi said in an online talk.

He also reported that the number of Japanese nationals seeking to come back to the country but stranded abroad came to 1,100 as of Monday, though the government expects about 350 to be able to return this month.

"We want to ensure the speedy return of those who remain," Motegi said.

