From Singapore to Japan, workers get restless as offices call

SINGAPORE -- Restlessness is creeping through Asia's workforces as much of the region attempts to shake off COVID-19 precautions and restore a semblance of business as usual.

Recent research shows that Asian companies are more eager than their Western counterparts to open up offices and bring employees back full time, after more than two years of widespread remote work. But many employers are being met with reluctance or resistance, with some studies showing that large proportions of workers lack a feeling of "connectedness" to their organizations and are likely to quit.