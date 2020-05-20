ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Japan reassesses Tokyo and Osaka emergency restrictions Thursday

Masks and sanitizer in hand, South Korean students resume classes

WHO calls for fair access to vaccine through patent limits

US and China spar until closing moments of WHO assembly

Coronavirus

Fujifilm shares down 5% on negative Avigan report

Potential coronavirus treatment needs more data and further clinical trials

Shares in Fujifilm Holdings fell nearly 5% on Wednesday morning, following reports that the medicine does not show efficacy in fighting COVID-19. (photo by Takaki Kashiwabara)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Shares in Fujifilm Holdings fell nearly 5% Wednesday morning, following reports that clinical trials have shown no clear evidence of its flu drug Avigan being effective in treating coronavirus patients.

Developed by a Fujifilm subsidiary, Avigan has been a candidate for treating patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19. Japan's national broadcaster on Tuesday reported that clinical trials in Japan have not indicated enough evidence about the drug's effectiveness and that further clinical trials are necessary to collect more data.

Shares in Japanese chemical maker Denka Company, which supplies the raw materials for Avigan, fell around 6% at one point.

The Japanese government is planning to approve Avigan, which blocks viruses from reproducing within the body, as a coronavirus treatment within the month, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directing the health ministry to accelerate its review.

The Chinese government in mid-March said Avigan is effective against the virus. "It is very safe and clearly effective," said Zhang Xinmin, director of the science ministry's China National Center for Biotechnology Development, in a news conference on March 17.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close