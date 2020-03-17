G-7 vows cooperation to curb coronavirus and save economy

NEW YORK -- Group of Seven leaders said they will "marshal the full power" of their governments in a coordinated response to COVID-19, after holding an emergency meeting Monday.

"We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to ensure a strong global response through closer cooperation and enhanced coordination of our efforts," the leaders said in a joint statement after the virtual meeting, which U.S. President Donald Trump attended from the White House Situation Room.

The member nations said they will increase coordinated research efforts, data sharing and availability of medical equipment where it is needed, in addition to intensifying the response to the outbreak in their own countries as well as boosting border management.

"Developing a treatment for the coronavirus is the most important thing to do to resolve this extremely tough situation and put the world's anxiety at ease," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. "The G-7 must cooperate and bring together the world's knowledge to significantly speed up drug development."

The ministers of health and finance will meet online weekly to exchange information and coordinate policies.

"The G-7 must send the message that it will coordinate to implement necessary and sufficient economic and fiscal policy measures" commensurate with a feared global economic impact of "great magnitude," Abe told reporters after the meeting.

Abe added that he won support from other G-7 countries to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics "in its full form" as a symbol of humanity's victory against the coronavirus pandemic.

The G-7 meeting, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron last week, followed coordinated actions from member central banks over the weekend including the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting the interest rate close to zero.

The Bank of Japan moved Thursday's policy meeting up to Monday and said it will expand its purchases of stocks, bonds and other financial assets.

In recent weeks, several G-7 members have become new hot spots of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy recorded 349 deaths Monday from COVID-19, raising the nation's fatalities to 2,158, out of 27,980 confirmed cases. The European country extended its lockdown nationwide a week ago, as numbers spiraled.

France, which is earlier on the curve with 5,437 cases and 127 deaths, adopted similarly stringent measures, ordering most businesses -- including all bars and restaurants -- to close by the end of last week. Neighboring Germany has shut some of its borders and mandated closures of nonessential businesses.

The U.S. has banned foreigners traveling from France, Italy, Germany and the U.K. in a broader European travel ban. Some of its own cities, including Los Angeles and New York, have imposed shutdowns on businesses.