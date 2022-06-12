Hokkaido ski resorts feel labor pinch as Japan reopens borders

SAPPORO -- With the Japanese government recently deciding to ease entry restrictions for overseas tourists, Chitose Airport near Sapporo is preparing to welcome visitors again. And Niseko, a major winter resort two and a half hours' drive west, is taking more reservations for the upcoming ski season.

All seems well, but there is one glaring weakness in the tourism business in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido: a shortage of foreign staff.

Niseko resort, which straddles the towns of Kutchan and Niseko, is a top destination in Hokkaido for affluent overseas tourists, and foreign staff help make their trips more pleasant by lowering the language barrier. Niseko offers high-end lodgings, some of which go for more than 100,000 yen ($740) a night. Foreign visitors made around 680,000 overnight stays in the two towns in fiscal 2018.

The Kutchan Tourism Association says 132 condominiums in the two towns had taken 1,349 reservations for the six-months between November 2022 and May 2023, as of May 23 this year, with foreigners accounting for 90% of the bookings. That is four times more than last season and just over 60% of the level seen three seasons before. The association attributes the rebound to a recovery in reservations from Australia and elsewhere.

The cap on daily arrivals to Japan has been raised to 20,000. Tourists from abroad will be limited to guided tours from 98 countries and territories for the time being, including the U.S. and China. The restrictions are due to be eased in phases.

More than 3 million overseas tourists visited Hokkaido in fiscal 2018, giving a boost to the regional economy. But overnight stays by overseas tourists in Kutchan dropped 95% year on year in fiscal 2020 to just 20,925 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local business are pinning their hopes on the resumption of inbound tourism.

However, hotel operators in the Niseko area are far from cheery. A personnel official at Miru Niseko, a hotel in Kutchan, says the hotel been searching for new employees, but applicants with language skills and other qualifications are hard to find.

Hotels in Hokkaido like Miru Niseko are scouring for overseas staff to meet the expected recovery in tourism demand. (Photo by Masatoshi Ida)

The two towns have seen an exodus of non-Japanese residents since the pandemic began. There were around 3,300 as of January 2020, but the number had fallen below 1,000 by January this year as the flow of seasonal workers dried up. The towns have a combined Japanese population of nearly 20,000. Making up for a staffing shortage of 2,000 people is virtually impossible.

"There aren't enough job seekers in and around the town. Workforce shortages are disrupting hotel operations. Some have been unable to hire new staff for months," said an official at the public job placement office in Kutchan.

Niseko Management Service says bookings for the 2022-2023 season at the condominiums it manages are about triple what they were last season. But recruiters say people who worked in the service sector found work in other sectors during the pandemic. Staff shortages are especially serious for the condo operator, as it plans to open a new facility in August. Finding employees who can offer quality services to well-heeled visitors from overseas is becoming more difficult.

The worker shortage is also an issue for Hokkaido as a whole. A survey by the internal affairs ministry shows that 110,000 people, including part-timers, worked in the prefecture's accommodation and restaurant sectors in the first quarter of 2022. That is down almost by half from the fourth quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic, when 210,000 people were working in those fields.

The labor squeeze is unlikely to end soon because Hokkaido's population has been shrinking since the late 1990s. The prefecture wants to welcome 5 million inbound tourists a year, but that goal seems lofty unless the tourism industry can raise its productivity and effectively incorporate digital technologies.