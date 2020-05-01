Honda kicks off US production of crucial ventilator part

NEW YORK -- Honda Motor has started making a key component of ventilators in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Thursday.

Honda has converted part of a development center in the state of Ohio to manufacture 2,000 compressors a week for supply to medical equipment makers. In addition, it is providing equipment and know-how to increase weekly capacity from 75 to 250 at Pennsylvania-based Dynaflo.

The two companies together aim eventually to produce 10,000 units a month for supply to medical equipment manufacturers..

The epidemic in the U.S. has exposed a nationwide shortage of ventilators. American car makers General Motors and Ford have lent their factories to produce the life-saving equipment.