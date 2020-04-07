Honda puts 10,000 US workers on leave

TOKYO -- Honda Motor started putting more than 10,000 employees in the U.S. on temporary leave as the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds U.S. manufacturing to a halt.

The move affects five assembly factories in Ohio, Alabama and other states. Honda employs a total of 20,000 workers in the U.S., most of whom will be put on temporary leave until the end of April.

Honda is the latest automaker to make workforce adjustments due to the pandemic. Nissan Motor is also temporarily laying off 10,000 workers in the U.S., and another automaker is delaying paychecks.

Honda will guarantee full wages until Sunday. On Monday, the company will instruct the workers to apply for unemployment benefits from their local governments.

Honda suspended production at its U.S. factories on March 23. The automaker built 1.2 million cars in the country in 2019.