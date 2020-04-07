ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Honda puts 10,000 US workers on leave

Coronavirus pandemic begins to slam the auto industry's workforce

YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei staff writer
Honda suspended production at its U.S. factories on March 23.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Honda Motor started putting more than 10,000 employees in the U.S. on temporary leave as the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds U.S. manufacturing to a halt.

The move affects five assembly factories in Ohio, Alabama and other states. Honda employs a total of 20,000 workers in the U.S., most of whom will be put on temporary leave until the end of April.

Honda is the latest automaker to make workforce adjustments due to the pandemic. Nissan Motor is also temporarily laying off 10,000 workers in the U.S., and another automaker is delaying paychecks.

Honda will guarantee full wages until Sunday. On Monday, the company will instruct the workers to apply for unemployment benefits from their local governments.

Honda suspended production at its U.S. factories on March 23. The automaker built 1.2 million cars in the country in 2019.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media