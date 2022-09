HONG KONG/TAIPEI/TOKYO -- Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan are opening their pandemic-shut borders to kick-start growth, banking on a tourism-led rebound, but a slumping world economy could dash hopes for a quick recovery.

The trio of East Asian economies said last week that they were dropping COVID-19 travel restrictions after more than two years of isolation, with financial hub Hong Kong on Monday ditching a mandatory hotel quarantine that sent visitors numbers plummeting.