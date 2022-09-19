Hong Kong on track to ditch dreaded hotel quarantine: sources

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong is on track to announce the end of its much-loathed hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals, according to people familiar with the discussions, in a move that could ease the financial hub's economic woes.

Sources said the plan would likely be unveiled this month and before a policy address on Oct. 19 to provide a "road map" for the city ahead of November's Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament and an international banking conference after a growing outcry from politicians and business chambers.