ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Hong Kong on track to ditch dreaded hotel quarantine: sources

Announcement expected before October policy address to ease city's economic woes

Travelers line up for shuttle buses to quarantine hotels at Hong Kong International Airport.   © Reuters
PAK YIU and FRANCES CHEUNG, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong is on track to announce the end of its much-loathed hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals, according to people familiar with the discussions, in a move that could ease the financial hub's economic woes.

Sources said the plan would likely be unveiled this month and before a policy address on Oct. 19 to provide a "road map" for the city ahead of November's Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament and an international banking conference after a growing outcry from politicians and business chambers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close