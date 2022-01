Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong minister resigned on Monday for attending a birthday party for a delegate to China's legislature, which triggered a storm of controversy over officials flouting COVID-19 precautions.

Caspar Tsui, Hong Kong's secretary for home affairs, has tendered his resignation. © Getty Images

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30