Hong Kong's axed quarantine brings no joy for China-focused business

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's move to axe its hotel quarantine won applause from the city's battered aviation sector, but scores of other struggling businesses are pinning their hopes on cracking open a still-closed border with mainland China.

From factory owners who haven't seen their operations in years to fund sales managers who count on in-person meetings to win new clients, the financial hub's latest COVID curb easing does not mean much at a time when China is still requiring that travelers -- and returning residents -- isolate for 10 days.