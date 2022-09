HONG KONG -- Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory hotel quarantine next week, the government said Friday, as the business hub opens up after more than two years of isolation from the rest of the world.

Incoming travelers will still need to take a rapid antigen test before flying under the new rules, which come into effect on Monday. The city currently has a three-day hotel quarantine for arrivals who are then required to undergo four subsequent days of restrictions that ban eating in restaurants.