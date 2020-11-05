Hong Kong veers from free market policy with COVID-19 relief

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's free market credentials have been called into question after the city government called on two supermarket chains to give back to the public in exchange for coronavirus-related subsidies.

Leading chains ParknShop and Wellcome have been under pressure since Hong Kong's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, urged the companies to offer discounts and cash coupons to customers.

Supermarkets and property management companies have seen little impact from the coronavirus, and likely would not be conducting large-scale layoffs, Lam said.

Her remark in August, when the island was seeing a resurgence of infections, was connected to a corporate subsidy at the heart of Hong Kong's coronavirus relief efforts, in which the government paid half the wages for six months of companies that promised not to lay off employees, with a cap of 9,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,160) per employee per month.

Business could apply for the subsidy through a straight-forward online application. The measure was received well among the city's businesses.

ParknShop and Wellcome received tens of millions of dollars, making them some of the largest beneficiaries of the program. But supermarkets in general have fared well during the pandemic, with more consumers staying home and restaurants facing restrictions, and the government had been criticized over its decision to subsidize the two chains.

Wellcome is one of the largest supermarket chains in Hong Kong, operating more than 280 stores. (Photo by Takeshi Kihara)

ParknShop and Wellcome responded to Lam's calls by offering coupons for low-income households and the elderly. But they were slammed for some of their other ideas.

For example, the companies said they would not raise prices on staple products for six months, which the government said would not count given the difficulty of measuring its economic impact.

ParknShop's idea of granting a one-minute free shopping spree to winners of a lucky draw was slammed by welfare organizations as a taxpayer-funded publicity stunt. Hong Kong's largest party in its legislature called for a blanket 30% discount instead.

Supermarkets have benefited from stay-at-home demand during the coronavirus outbreak, so they did not need subsidies in the first place, said Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu at the Hong Kong-based ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research.

Because discounts and other rewards for their customers only benefit a certain portion of people, it would be best to stop giving them subsidies altogether, Kwan added.

Hong Kong has traditionally taken a laissez-faire approach to business. Subsidizing companies, then commenting on the specifics of their planned discounts, is a marked shift from its previous attitude. There is concern that restrictions on corporate activity could undermine the city's reputation as a free business hub.