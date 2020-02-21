ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Hubei Province pushes back business restart to March 10

Industrial hub stays under lockdown as virus outbreak drags on

TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Authorities in the Hubei Province capital of Wuhan have maintained tight restrictions on travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.   © Reuters

GUANGZHOU -- The government of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday it will extend its business shutdown for a third time, this time to March 10, more than a month and a half after the Lunar New Year holiday was slated to end.

All companies except those in certain essential industries, such as public utilities, medicine and food, will be asked to remain closed to keep the virus from spreading in workplaces and on public transit. The halt was previously slated to run through Thursday.

The prolonged shutdown risks creating a supply bottleneck for businesses elsewhere in mainland China, many of which reopened Feb. 10. Hubei Province is a manufacturing center for such products as steel, semiconductors and display panels, and it houses production facilities for companies including Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and General Motors.

China's National Health Commission tallied about 62,000 COVID-19 cases in the province as of the end of Wednesday, accounting for more than 80% of all cases in mainland China.

The provincial government has largely barred residents from going out, prompting complaints from some that they could not be expected to return to work if they could not leave their homes.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media