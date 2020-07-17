India's coronavirus tally exceeds 1m on record infection surge

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

People mourn after seeing the body of a relative, who died due to COVID-19), outside a mortuary in New Delhi, India on July 9.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's number of coronavirus infections crossed the one million mark on Friday, nearly six months after the country confirmed its first case on Jan. 30. It has become only the third nation after the U.S. and Brazil to surpass the figure.

Officials in the South Asian country of over 1.3 billion people still insist there is no community transmission of COVID-19, even amid reports that the virus has started spreading to rural areas from megacities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

"There are [only] some areas which have witnessed localized outbreaks," Rajesh Bhushan, a senior health ministry official, said at a recent media briefing.

An official statement issued on Thursday said that out of India's 36 states and union territories, 10 of them constitute nearly 85% of the total active case load. The two worst-hit states, western Maharashtra and southern Tamil Nadu, have 48% of the country's active cases.

Of the about 1.004 million confirmed cases so far, 342,473 are currently active, according to health ministry data released on Friday morning. More than 63% of COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Apart from India, only the U.S. and Brazil have reported more than a million cases. The U.S. has confirmed over 3.5 million cases while Brazil has reported over two million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In a statement on Thursday, John Fleming, Asia-Pacific head of health at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, pointed out that COVID-19 is spreading at "an alarming rate" in South Asia, home to a quarter of humanity.

"While the world's attention has been focused on the unfolding crisis in the United States and South America, a concurrent human tragedy is fast emerging in South Asia," he said. The statement also said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already reached a combined total of more than 1.35 million cases -- over 10% of the world's total.

The Indian health ministry data also showed that the country recorded its biggest single-day rises of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the country has jumped to 25,602.

India is also ramping up its number of testing facilities. "We have had an exponential growth in the number of labs, which has grown from [just] one in January 2020 to 1,234 today," the country's health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said on Thursday. India is now testing "more than 326,000 samples per day," he said, adding that daily capacity will be further increased to one million tests in the coming 12 weeks.

Among Indian companies engaged in developing vaccines for the virus, two -- Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila -- have received regulatory approval for human trials.

"I'm certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week while addressing the India Global Week virtual summit. He said that various other vaccines already made in India are responsible for two-thirds of the inoculation needs of the world's children.

