India suspends visas from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan

NEW DELHI -- India has suspended all visas issued on or before Tuesday to travelers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move came a day after India confirmed two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the country to five. All three of the patients reported earlier have now recovered.

In a revised travel advisory amid the viral spread in the four nations, the government said all regular visas and e-visas issued to visitors from the countries have been suspended, including visas granted to Japanese and South Koreans upon arrival and those issued to persons yet to enter the country.

According to the statement, "Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian embassy or consulate."

Visas issued to Chinese nationals on or before Feb. 5 were suspended earlier. This suspension will remain in force, the advisory said. Visas granted to foreigners who traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan since Feb. 1, and who have not yet entered India, have also been suspended.

The advisory excludes diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, along with aircrews. However these visitors will have to undergo medical screening.

All foreign and Indian passengers -- other than those restricted by the new advisory -- arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macao, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan "must undergo medical screening at the port of entry," the advisory added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparedness to deal with the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, mostly in China.

"Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," Modi tweeted. "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."