Indonesia to ban all foreign arrivals as Vietnam bars gatherings

JAKARTA -- Indonesia will ban all foreign arrivals to the country and Vietnam announced tougher social distancing measures as both Southeast Asian countries try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Jakarta's move comes a day after President Joko Widodo said he planned to impose tighter restrictions on mobility to ensure social distancing.

"The president has decided that existing policies need to be strengthened. It has been decided that all visits and transits by foreigners to Indonesian territory will be temporarily stopped," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Tuesday after an online cabinet meeting. She added that the government will draw up regulations to impose the ban, but did not give a timeline for when it will be implemented.

Exceptions to the ban include foreigners with work permits and diplomats, Marsudi said. Indonesian nationals returning to the country, will also undergo strengthened screening.

Before the announcement, the president told the ministers that countries like China, South Korea and Singapore "currently face many imported cases brought from abroad" and that Indonesia's priority "is not only to control the mobility of people within the country, but also to control mobility between countries."

Also Tuesday, Vietnam announced 15 days of enhanced social distancing nationwide for 15 days from midnight.

Public gatherings of more than two people will be banned, and people will have to keep a distance of at least two meters between them.

Vietnam has confirmed more than 200 cases, and suspects there to have been more than 3,100 infections.

Indonesia has failed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The archipelago had no confirmed infections at the start of March, but now it has 1,414 confirmed cases with 122 deaths. The death rate of over 8% is one of the highest in the world.

About half the cases are in Jakarta.

Jakarta and several other provincial governments have declared a state of emergency, closing down schools and entertainment venues. There is no nationwide lockdown, however, as the president remains reluctant to impose a policy that could hurt the country's economy, which was already reeling from China's slowdown.

Indonesia's had previously banned the entry and transit of visitors from seven European countries plus Iran, China and South Korea.