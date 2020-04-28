J-League requests $187-million loan amid coronavirus crisis

TOKYO -- Japan's pro soccer J-League has requested a loan of 20 billion yen ($187 million) from two banks including MUFG Bank, Nikkei has learned.

The J-League has asked MUFG Bank and Shoko Chukin Bank to establish a line of credit.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, the league has been forced to postpone numerous league games. By requesting the loan, it will be able to take preventative measures and prepare funds to support teams.

Small and medium-sized clubs have especially struggled financially as ticket revenues have significantly decreased.