Japan PM declares COVID emergency targeting Tokyo nightlife

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a coronavirus state of emergency on Thursday, asking Tokyo-area bars and restaurants to close early, residents to stay home at night and workers to telecommute.

The move came as the number of new cases in Tokyo jumped to a record 2,447 the same day. It was only a week ago that the daily total surpassed 1,000 for the first time. The accelerating pace has unnerved the country and made virus containment a top political priority.

The emergency -- which covers Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba -- takes effect at midnight and will run through Feb. 7.

This represents Japan's second such declaration since April and creates a critical test for Suga, who has suffered a plunge in public support due to the failure to keep the virus under control. Nationwide cases exceeded 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

The new wave of infections began in early November as the government shifted its focus to economic recovery from virus containment, offering Go To Travel subsidies for domestic trips and restaurant dining. Over the past two months, the number of daily cases jumped fivefold based on a seven-day average, straining capacity at Tokyo hospitals.

The fresh restrictions are likely to hurt the economic recovery. Experts predict another period of negative growth for the January-March quarter.

Suga earlier described the new emergency declaration as "limited and concentrated restrictions." People are requested to avoid nonessential outings after 8 p.m., after which restaurants, bars and shops are asked to close. Subsidies will be given to operators abiding by the restrictions, while the names of operators who refuse to cooperate will be made public. Schools will remain open.

"We will take measures that are most effective at preventing the virus spread rather than shutting down economic activity across the board," Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of Japan's virus response, said on Thursday. "We are determined to bend the curve during the emergency declaration period."

Japan is beginning to hunker down again as other countries also intensify restrictions to deal with fresh outbreaks. The U.K. is imposing a third lockdown, lasting through mid-February, while Germany extended through January a lockdown introduced in November.

The Tokyo-area state of emergency could be expanded nationwide or continued beyond Feb. 7, which would extend the economic pain. It also could complicate Japan's hosting of the Summer Olympics scheduled for July.