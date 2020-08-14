ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Coronavirus

Philippines starts trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

Priest who shared stage with Modi tests positive for coronavirus

On the ground in Vietnam's new COVID epicenter of Danang

Cow urine and gasoline: Asia's curious COVID cure claims

Coronavirus

Japan and Singapore aim to reopen business travel in September

Foreign ministers agree to exempt COVID-free visitors from quarantine

Flight information at Changi airport early in the pandemic: Singapore and Japan are eager to restart business travel.   © Reuters
MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The foreign ministers of Japan and Singapore agreed Thursday to work toward resuming business travel between the two countries in September after a monthslong halt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi and Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan reached the accord during a meeting in the city-state.

It represents Tokyo's first agreement with another country to resume reciprocal travel since the pandemic began. Japan has imposed sweeping limits on entry by foreign nationals during the coronavirus pandemic but now looks to open limited access through so-called air bridges or travel bubbles.

Japanese returning from overseas are now required to self-quarantine in a hotel or other location for two weeks upon arrival.

When travel resumes, both Japanese nationals and visitors coming from Singapore can be exempted from the requirement if they provide proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test result along with an itinerary.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan meet Aug. 13 in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The change is expected to take effect in early September, Motegi told reporters.

Tokyo has been in similar talks with 16 countries and regions, including China and South Korea.

A separate program will be created for long-term residents, such as overseas workers, who will be allowed to enter after undergoing a test upon arrival and a two-week self-quarantine. Japan already has established such arrangements with Thailand and Vietnam.

Read Next

Latest On Coronavirus

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close