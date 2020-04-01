ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan bans entry from US in expanded travel restrictions

Government to distribute masks to every household in country

MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer
With flights cancelled, planes sit on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport.    © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Japan will expand entry bans to cover foreign travelers from 73 countries and regions on Friday, including the U.S., U.K. and all of China, in an escalation of its fight against the new coronavirus.

The number of countries under the travel ban will triple from the current 24. In addition to Western nations and China, all of South Korea will be covered for the first time.

The move comes as Japan sees its biggest daily increases in new COVID-19 cases to date, prompting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to weigh bolder steps such as declaring a state of emergency.

"With infections appearing to grow at an explosive pace, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, we are going to take even stronger preventative measures at the front lines," Abe said Wednesday at a meeting of his coronavirus task force.

Countries newly added to the entry ban include Poland, Romania and 21 other European nations, along with 12 Asian nations including Thailand and Vietnam. Canada, Brazil, Israel and Egypt also join the list.

In addition, anyone returning to the country from abroad, including Japanese nationals, will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. Foreigners arriving in Japan will be asked to refrain from using public transport until the end of April. Returning Japanese nationals are asked to test for the new coronavirus.

To help combat the spread of the virus within Japan, Abe announced plans to distribute face masks to all households through the postal service. The prime minister said his government is poised to secure 100 million masks by next month. Plans calls for distributing two masks per residence.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media