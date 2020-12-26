ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan bans entry from all countries to block new strain's spread

Japanese nationals and foreigners with long-term visas are exempt

Airline employees wearing protective face masks pass through the quarantine counter at Narita Airport near Tokyo.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will ban entry from all countries to prevent the spread of the more contagious U.K. strain of the coronavirus, the government announced Saturday.

The ban will be in effect from Monday through the end of January. Japanese nationals and foreigners living in Japan will be permitted to return to the country.

As of Friday, five people who traveled from Britain were confirmed as infected with the new strain, according to the government.

Since October, Japan has allowed entry by those staying for at least three months on the condition that they quarantine for 14 days. The emergence of the new strain prompted the government to drop the U.K. from the list on Thursday and South Africa on Saturday. Now the issuance of all such long-term visas will be suspended.

A 14-day quarantine request will apply to all Japanese returning from abroad.

Prior to making the decision, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed a response to the detection of the new strain with health ministry officials.

Suga had signaled on Friday that he would issue new measures to contain the spread of the new strain.

Besides the U.K., the new strain has been detected in Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Australia and Germany. The variant is said to be 70% more contagious than the original strain but does not appear to make people sicker.

