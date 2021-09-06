ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan business lobby wants quarantine exemption for the vaccinated

Keidanren says blanket travel restriction hinders economic recovery

Japan's main airports have been eerily quiet since the government began requiring all international travelers to quarantine for 14 days after landing in the country.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japan Business Federation on Monday put forward a set of proposals aimed at normalizing the nation's economic activity now that vaccinations have made steady progress.

One of the group's proposals is to exempt fully vaccinated travelers from Japan's mandatory 14-day quarantine. If the proposal is adopted, it could increase travel to Japan and help boost economic activity.

The business lobby's move comes as the use of vaccine passports gains currency overseas. In some countries, people need to show a vaccination certificate to enter restaurants or use public transit. Now the business sector wants the government to review its use of blanket restrictions in dealing with the virus's spread.

Masakazu Tokura, the business lobby's chief, handed the proposals to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, told reporters that vaccination certificates can be an effective tool in reviving the economy.

The business lobby, also known as Keidanren, also called for reducing the quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers to 10 days from 14.

Keidanren is not alone in asking the government to adjust its restrictions. On Friday, the government's own health experts proposed making it easier for fully vaccinated people or those who test negative to travel within the country.

Tight COVID controls have kept people from traveling since early in 2020. The number of visitors to Japan dropped 87%, to 4.11 million, that year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Worldwide, tourist traffic in the first five months of 2021 remained 85% lower than 2019 levels, according to the World Tourism Organization.

It is hoped that once a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, the economy can reopen without causing a sharp increase in infections. Research has shown that vaccinations are effective in reducing the risk of death or severe cases from COVID-19.

Japan has started issuing vaccination certificates to people traveling overseas, but the certificates are not utilized domestically, which partly explains why Japan's economic recovery has been slower than those in the U.S. and Europe.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more