Coronavirus

Japan coronavirus chief stays home after official tests positive

Nishimura says he is 'fine with no symptoms' but takes step as a precaution

WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writer
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's s minister in charge of the country's coronavirus response, is staying home as a precautionary measure after an official who accompanied him on working visit to a hospital tested positive for COVID-19.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- The Japanese minister in charge of the government's response to the coronavirus is working from home on Saturday after a government official accompanied him on a visit to a hospital earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

"A member of the Cabinet Secretariat's office for novel coronavirus disease control was infected with the new coronavirus," Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister, said in a Twitter post on Saturday. "I am fine with no symptoms, but just in case, I will wait at home."

Nishimura canceled a press conference scheduled for Saturday.

The government said a male official in his 40s working in the Cabinet Secretariat had a fever on Apr. 21 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr. 24. The official accompanied Nishimura on Apr. 19 on a work visit to the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Nishimura also serves as the fiscal policy minister and economic revitalization minister but was given extra responsibility after the outbreak.

