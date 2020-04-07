Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a monthlong state of emergency, designating seven prefectures, including Tokyo, as areas of concern as the country steps up efforts to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency declaration gives the governors of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Fukuoka, Hyogo and Osaka legal backing to request the public to stay home.

The declaration does not include punishments for those who fail to comply. Governors will be allowed to order the closure of schools, cinemas, department stores and other places that draw large crowds. Essential services such as transportation, banks and supermarkets will be allowed to continue operating, as will stock exchanges.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet approved a 108 trillion yen (nearly $1 trillion) stimulus package that includes cash handouts -- 300,000 yen for households and up to 2 million yen for small and mid-size businesses hit by the decree.

Although it has been a month since the cabinet passed a bill amending the special measures law for infectious diseases to cover the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the prime minister had until Tuesday declined to exercise his authority to declare an emergency.

"Given that individual rights would be suppressed [after an emergency declaration], I would thoroughly examine its potential impacts when making a decision," Abe said last month.

Pressure on the government to take stringent measures began escalating as the number of infected people, especially in Tokyo, took a leap late last week. On Saturday, the capital reported more than 100 new confirmed cases for the first time, pushing Japan's total number of infections past 4,000.

For the past two weekends, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has asked residents to refrain from leaving their homes, a largely unenforceable request which coincided with the arrival of the cherry blossoms and warm spring temperatures that beckoned the city's inhabitants outdoors.

Abe has been criticized for the government's response in the early days of the outbreak. Only when talk began of the coronavirus delaying the Olympics did Abe make an abrupt request to close the nation's schools at the end of February. For the past month, the prime minister and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party hesitated to make an emergency declaration, citing the need to respect the individual rights granted by the constitution.

The government insists the state of emergency does not mean a full lockdown of the affected prefectures. Koike told the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday that declaring a lockdown would be "impossible" under the constitution.

"I am asking [for restraint] so we do not have to excessively exercise our authority," she said.