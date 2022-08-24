ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan drops COVID test requirement, raises daily cap for entry

Government will focus its response on the elderly and other vulnerable groups

People enter Japan at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will raise the daily cap on entrants into the country and scrap the need for proof of a negative COVID test, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday, though he stopped short of saying whether tourists will be allowed to visit as individuals.

The requirement to take a test within 72 hours before departing to Japan has been a major hindrance for both foreigners planning to visit Japan and Japanese citizens considering overseas travel. Japanese and U.S. business groups have been urging Japan to align its border policies with other Group of Seven countries.

