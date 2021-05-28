Japan extends COVID emergency 3 weeks as Olympic pressure mounts

TOKYO -- Japan has officially extended the coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures until June 20, roughly a month before the scheduled start of the Olympics on July 23.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government made the call on Friday, out of concern for scarce hospital beds and the need to control virus variants. The move buys time to accelerate Japan's vaccination campaign and prepare a safer environment for the Tokyo Games, which have sparked widespread opposition.

Suga is set to explain the decision at a news conference Friday evening.

The emergency decree -- first declared on April 25 in Tokyo and the greater Osaka area, and already extended once earlier this month -- was due to expire next Monday. Now the two metropolises as well as the prefectures of Aichi, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kyoto and Okayama face another three weeks under restrictions on dining and shopping.

Japan also brought Okinawa Prefecture under the emergency last Sunday, setting the same deadline of June 20.

Ahead of the announcement, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, told an expert panel on Friday, "There will always be waves of infections, so we must make the situation manageable to prevent any rebounds." He also warned about the spread of coronavirus variants and worsening medical care capacity.

Japan has seen its daily new infections slow since last week, but the government fears variants -- including one first identified in India -- could quickly push cases back up.

The measures the government is maintaining include a ban on serving alcohol at restaurants and bars, which are asked to close by 8 p.m. Large commercial outlets such as department stores, shopping malls and movie theaters are also urged to shut their doors at that time. Large events are supposed to limit spectators to 5,000 or 50% of the venue's capacity, whichever is lower.

The government hopes to keep the virus in check while it speeds up jabs. Large-scale inoculation sites for the elderly have been set up in Tokyo and Osaka, with the Self-Defense Forces called in to help.

The question is whether all this will be enough to guarantee the safety of the Olympics. Within Japan and abroad, critics are urging officials to cancel the games or postpone them a second time; they were originally scheduled for summer 2020.

Foreign spectators will not be able to attend, and many teams are working to vaccinate their personnel, though this is not a requirement for participation. But Naoto Ueyama, head of the Japan Doctors Union, on Thursday warned that inviting teams from around the world risked concentrating mutations of the virus in Tokyo, according to Reuters. He said this could spawn a new "Olympic strain."

Japan, however, has pledged to keep the games "safe and secure."

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates stirred controversy by saying that the Olympics would "absolutely" go ahead even if Tokyo is still under a state of emergency.

As of Wednesday, the number of new infections per 100,000 people exceeded the level for Stage 4 -- the worst tier on the government's scale of the pandemic's severity -- in eight prefectures. Nine prefectures, excluding Tokyo, have hospital bed occupancy rates equivalent to Stage 4.

The government seeks to lift the COVID-19 emergency once these indicators fall below Stage 3 levels.