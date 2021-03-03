Japan extends state of emergency by two weeks in Tokyo area

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, having determined that new COVID-19 infections have not fallen sufficiently to lift the advisory.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Wednesday the extension of the emergency declaration for around two weeks. It had been set to end March 7, but governors of the prefectures surrounding the capital have been anxious about lifting the emergency.

The decision was taken "to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people," Suga told reporters on Wednesday. As for length of the extension, Suga said: "I will make a final decision after listening to the opinions of experts and related parties."

Prior to Suga's remarks, the heads of prefectures were expressing concerns about the likelihood of another wave of infections once the state of emergency is lifted. Motohiro Ono, the governor of Saitama Prefecture, reiterated Wednesday morning that "there should be no total lifting of the emergency."

The Tokyo metropolitan government had set a number of targets that it had to achieve before relaxing restrictions, including reducing the average number of weekly new cases by 30% from the previous week, but the latest figures have fallen by only 10 to 20%. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Tuesday said, "There is an analysis that we cannot achieve the targets [by Sunday deadline]."

The state of emergency was issued on Jan. 8 due to the surge in new cases and hospitals being packed with COVID patients. The declaration was lifted in Osaka and other prefectures on March 1, where cases had declined steadily.