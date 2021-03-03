TOKYO -- The Japanese government will extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, having determined that new COVID-19 infections have not fallen sufficiently to lift the advisory.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Wednesday the extension of the emergency declaration for around two weeks. It had been set to end March 7, but governors of the prefectures surrounding the capital had called for an extension.

The decision was taken "to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people," Suga told reporters on Wednesday. As for length of the extension, Suga said: "I will make a final decision after listening to the opinions of experts and related parties."