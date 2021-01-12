Japan eyes state of emergency in Osaka and Kyoto this week

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has begun preparing to declare a state of emergency for three prefectures in the greater Osaka area within the week, responding to calls from local authorities as a surge in virus cases squeezes hospital capacity.

The move, which was requested by the governors of Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures on Saturday, would come close on the heels of last week's emergency decree in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures until Feb. 7 amid a recent upswing in infections. A decision is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recognized that a speedy declaration for the three prefectures is necessary in a meeting Monday with Katsunobu Kato, the minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response, according to a source who was in attendance.

The Osaka area has seen cases climb since the start of the new year. All three prefectures are at the highest level of Japan's four-stage scale of outbreak severity, reporting at least 25 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Other prefectures where infections are on the rise are seeking action by the central government as well. Aichi Prefecture, which includes Nagoya, plans to request an emergency decree along with neighboring Gifu Prefecture as early as Tuesday, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said Monday.

"We're at the point where we should consider asking for an emergency declaration," Kumamoto Prefecture Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said in a meeting of the prefecture's coronavirus committee. Discussions are underway with an eye toward joining hands with other prefectures on the island of Kyushu, he said.

The government will make decisions after assessing whether a given area is at stage 4, based on six indicators. Local authorities in areas with emergency declarations will need to take such steps as asking restaurants to shorten their hours.

Some in the central government are leery of another nationwide emergency decree, arguing that regions where the outbreak is under control should be allowed to continue normal economic activity.

A state of emergency gives prefectural authorities a legal basis to take such steps as pushing restaurants to curtail hours and publicizing the names of those that do not comply.

The government is offering incentives of up to 1.8 million yen ($17,300) per month to businesses that cooperate. It will also pay hospitals as much as 20 million yen for each bed newly allocated to seriously ill coronavirus patients, in a bid to relieve some of the strain on the health care system.