ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan fires up development-stage supercomputer for virus fight

Machine will be used to find promising drugs to treat infections beyond Avigan

AKIRA OIKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
The Fugaku supercomputer is already eight times more powerful than is predecessor despite only being partially operational. (Photo courtesy of Riken)

TOKYO -- Japan has dispatched its newest supercomputer to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus even though it is not fully completed, moving up its scheduled launch from next year. 

Efforts to find treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, are accelerating around the world. The anti-influenza drug Avigan has received widespread attention, but its effectiveness has yet to be determined.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the nation's most prominent research laboratory, Riken, have decided to use the new supercomputer to research fundamental therapeutics.

Named Fugaku, the computer is the successor to the K computer, which at one point boasted the world's highest calculation speed. Some 130 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in public and private funding has been invested in the device. The machine is being installed at a Riken site in Kobe. Only about one sixth of the computer is operational, but it already has eight times the computational performance of K and is expected to increase further.

Simulations using supercomputers have become an indispensable tool in new drug development. Kyoto University professor Yasushi Okuno will use Fugaku to discover new drug candidates for treating COVID-19 infections.

The research will examine in detail how drugs work on viruses at the molecular level. The goal is to find therapeutic candidates from about 2,000 existing drugs, including those not currently in clinical trials.

"I want to achieve some results in about a month," Okuno said.

The U.S. is also moving ahead with the use of supercomputers to fight the virus. The White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy formed a consortium of industry, government and academic leaders in late March. At present, 30 supercomputers are mobilized, including the world's fastest -- the IBM Summit.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close