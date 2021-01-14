ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan halts business travel and threatens to deport quarantine violators

Foreigners face loss of resident status if they do not follow tightened controls

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga explains his latest coronavirus measures on Jan. 13. He says he is tightening border restrictions further because "citizens are increasingly anxious" and he is "taking the situation seriously." (Source photos by Hirofumi Yamamoto and Uichiro Kasai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will restrict the entry of all nonresident foreign nationals, halting business travel agreements reached with 11 partners including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension will start as early as Thursday as Japan's state of emergency expands beyond Greater Tokyo. It is expected to last until Feb 7.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga touched on the tighter border restrictions in a Wednesday evening news conference, referring to new COVID-19 strains found in travelers returning from the U.K. and Brazil. "Citizens are increasingly anxious, and I am taking the situation seriously," he said.

In December, the government closed the borders to nonresident foreign nationals through the end of January, but entries were still allowed under the business arrangements. Suga had said the business corridors would be "stopped immediately" if they were linked to a COVID-19 variant. But ruling and opposition parties called for all entries to be suspended regardless of whether such variants were detected.

All those who enter the country, including Japanese citizens, may have their names disclosed if they violate the request to quarantine for 14 days, the government said. Furthermore, resident foreigners could have their resident status revoked and may be subject to deportation if they do not comply with the quarantine.

Meanwhile, surging coronavirus cases have eaten into the prime minister's approval ratings

The government last Friday announced that during the state of emergency all entrants, including Japanese, would be required to submit proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure. But Suga explained his reasoning for going further on Wednesday.

"I have decided to take every possible step and remove any risk in a preemptive fashion, in order to protect the lives of the Japanese people," he said. "This is why I've decided to suspend [the business entry program] temporarily while the national emergency is in effect."

Also on Wednesday, Suga said his government was indeed expanding the emergency to the western prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto, the central prefectures of Gifu and Aichi, which includes Nagoya, as well as the southern prefecture of Fukuoka and the eastern prefecture of Tochigi.

Osaka's Shinsekai shopping and amusement district on Jan. 12: The city is joining Tokyo and others in a coronavirus state of emergency.   © Kyodo

These areas join Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, which entered emergency mode on Jan. 8. As in the capital region, prefectural governors will call on restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and ask people to stay home after that time.

"It is the necessary measure to turn the difficult situation around," Suga said of the wider emergency. "I would like [residents] to make thorough changes to your behaviors until Feb. 7."

The prime minister argued that while Osaka and other cities had been handling COVID-19 better than Tokyo until recently, they have reached the most serious "stage four" pandemic levels. Benchmarks include the number of new confirmed cases and pressure on medical services.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close