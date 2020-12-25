ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan 'in position' for vaccine rollout, eyes February approval

PM Suga waits for data from Pfizer trial as clock ticks on Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 25. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point.

"We are already in a position to roll out a vaccine as soon as approval is given," Suga told reporters. "All the necessary data will be in hand by February for the evaluation of the vaccine efficacy," he added.

The prime minister's remarks came after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer filed for Japanese approval of its vaccine on Dec. 18. He was referring to data from a clinical trial that has already been conducted in Japan. 

"I want to make the vaccine available as soon as possible," he stressed.

Japan is set to host the Olympics in July, leading many experts to note that vaccinations would need to start by spring. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots in four weeks. It takes several weeks after the second shot before it takes effect.

