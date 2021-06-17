Japan lifts some COVID curbs ahead of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- The Japanese government on Thursday decided to lift the state of emergency in nine prefectures from Monday, and place seven areas such as Tokyo and Osaka under in a quasi emergency state through July 11.

During a COVID response headquarters meeting, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government will take a flexible approach such as strengthening countermeasures if infections increase or there are signs of the potential collapse of medical systems.

Restaurants in the target areas will be requested to close at 8 p.m., with the serving of alcohol allowed until 7 p.m. in restaurants and bars that "meet certain criteria." Concrete requirements are being discussed, and each municipality can decide whether it will allow a relaxation of restrictions.

The maximum number of spectators for large events will be maintained at 50% of the capacity or 5,000 people. For about a month after the lifting of restrictions, a transitional measure will be taken to limit the number of spectators to 10,000.

Okinawa, where hospitals have been overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus patients, will stay under emergency restrictions.

An advisory board of experts at the health ministry said Wednesday that the number of new COVID infections in Japan is continuing to decline. However, "there is an increase in the flow of people and the rate of decline is slowing in some areas, so there are concerns about a rebound in the future," the board said.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, but there are lingering public concerns about the possibility of a steep rise in coronavirus infections triggered by an influx of people into Tokyo and the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

The government will take precautions to hold the Olympics "in a safe and secure manner," as called for in the official communique of the G-7 leaders published Sunday.

The health ministry's advisory board added that the government may need to redeclare the state of emergency from late July to early August -- during the Olympics -- if they detect any spread of the Delta variant first found in India.