Japan looks to guarantee aid for COVID business closures, and add fines

TOKYO -- Japan's government and ruling coalition want aid for businesses that comply with pandemic-related closures to be enshrined in law, with the possibility of fines for those that ignore the requests, Nikkei has learned.

Japanese law makes no specific provision for such aid when local authorities urge stores and other establishments to close or shorten their hours.

The government looks to clarify its support for such restrictions in order to increase their effectiveness. The move comes after Japan called for a "critical" three-week fight against rising COVID-19 cases, during which the public continued to go out to restaurants and stores.

An advisory panel will start debating the proposals in the coming days. The necessary legislation would be submitted to the parliament in the first half of next year.

One proposal would give teeth to governors' calls for shorter business hours by adding fines for noncompliance. Currently, governors can only urge businesses to follow the guidelines and publish the names of those that do not.

Japan's National Governors' Association on Dec. 20 called on the government to include fines in new legislation.

Under the current rules, governors in Japan's 47 prefectures can issue calls for shorter business hours. The prefectures receive grants from the central government that they can use for subsidies to affected businesses, but there is no legal basis for ensuring that this aid is disbursed.

Spelling out this aid in law would give businesses the certainty they need to spur compliance with the requests, proponents say.