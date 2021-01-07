Japan moves to declare coronavirus emergency for Tokyo region

TOKYO -- Japan is poised to declare a coronavirus state of emergency on Thursday, after an expert panel weighs in on a draft plan to contain rising infections by asking bars and restaurants to close early and people to stay home at night.

The emergency -- covering Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba -- is expected to be formally declared later in the day and take effect at midnight. It is to run through Feb. 7.

This represents Japan's second such declaration since April and creates a critical test for the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has suffered a plunge in public support due to his failure to keep the virus under control. Nationwide cases exceeded 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with the capital reporting a record 1,591.

The declaration comes as other countries intensify restrictions to deal with fresh outbreaks. The U.K. is imposing a third lockdown, lasting through mid-February, while Germany extended through January a lockdown introduced in November.

Japan's new wave of infections began in early November as the government shifted focus to economic recovery from virus containment, offering Go To Travel subsidies for domestic trips and restaurant dining. Over the past two months, the number of daily infections jumped fivefold based on a seven-day average, straining capacity at Tokyo hospitals.

The new restrictions are likely to hurt Japan's economic recovery. Experts predict another period of negative growth for the January-March quarter, complicating efforts to restore the economy to the pre-crisis level.

Suga described the new emergency declaration as "limited and concentrated restrictions," targeting dining and entertainment in the capital and surrounding areas.

People are requested to avoid nonessential outings after 8 p.m., after which restaurants, bars and shops are asked to close. Subsidies will be given to operators abiding by the restrictions, while the names of operators who refuse to cooperate will be made public. Schools will remain open.

The state of emergency could be expanded nationwide or continued beyond Feb. 7, which would extend the economic pain. It also could complicate Japan's hosting of the Summer Olympics scheduled for July.