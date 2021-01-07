ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan moves to declare coronavirus emergency for Tokyo region

Announcement of monthlong limits on nightlife expected Thursday evening

Commuters in Tokyo on Jan. 7: The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases the previous day. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is poised to declare a coronavirus state of emergency on Thursday, after an expert panel weighs in on a draft plan to contain rising infections by asking bars and restaurants to close early and people to stay home at night.

The emergency -- covering Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba -- is expected to be formally declared later in the day and take effect at midnight. It is to run through Feb. 7.

This represents Japan's second such declaration since April and creates a critical test for the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has suffered a plunge in public support due to his failure to keep the virus under control. Nationwide cases exceeded 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with the capital reporting a record 1,591.

The declaration comes as other countries intensify restrictions to deal with fresh outbreaks. The U.K. is imposing a third lockdown, lasting through mid-February, while Germany extended through January a lockdown introduced in November.

Japan's new wave of infections began in early November as the government shifted focus to economic recovery from virus containment, offering Go To Travel subsidies for domestic trips and restaurant dining. Over the past two months, the number of daily infections jumped fivefold based on a seven-day average, straining capacity at Tokyo hospitals.

The new restrictions are likely to hurt Japan's economic recovery. Experts predict another period of negative growth for the January-March quarter, complicating efforts to restore the economy to the pre-crisis level.

Suga described the new emergency declaration as "limited and concentrated restrictions," targeting dining and entertainment in the capital and surrounding areas.

People are requested to avoid nonessential outings after 8 p.m., after which restaurants, bars and shops are asked to close. Subsidies will be given to operators abiding by the restrictions, while the names of operators who refuse to cooperate will be made public. Schools will remain open.

The state of emergency could be expanded nationwide or continued beyond Feb. 7, which would extend the economic pain. It also could complicate Japan's hosting of the Summer Olympics scheduled for July.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close