ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan offers Avigan for free to countries fighting coronavirus

Positive early trials spur requests from 30 nations for Fujifilm flu drug

YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writer
Fujifilm has ramped up production of flue drug Avigan to treat the novel coronvirus. (Photo taken from the Fujifilm website.)

TOKYO -- The flu drug Avigan will be made available at no cost to countries that ask for it to treat the novel coronavirus, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

Suga said about 30 countries have sought Avigan through diplomatic channels. "We are making arrangements to provide it for free," he said.

Doing so will help expand clinical research into the drug, Suga said.

Avigan, developed by a subsidiary of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings, was found in Chinese clinical testing to be effective against COVID-19. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced plans to begin the trial process to have it officially approved as a coronavirus treatment in Japan.

"We will accelerate development of effective treatments and vaccines to ease the public's concerns as quickly as possible," Abe told lawmakers Friday.

Fujifilm announced this week it has launched clinical trials to test Avigan's effectiveness against the virus and is preparing to ramp up production. The Japanese government has a strategic reserve of 2 million doses.

Abe said Friday that Japan, the U.S. and other countries have begun international joint testing of remdesivir, a drug developed to fight Ebola that has also shown promise in treating the coronavirus. Private-sector trials are set to begin this month, he said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media