ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan on 'maximum alert' as third wave brings record COVID cases

Prime minister asks people to wear masks when conversing even during a meal

Tokyo reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday alone, a new record for the capital. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)
KODAI FUKUDA and YUSUKE KONISHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time on Wednesday, shattering its daily record as the outbreak accelerates. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged caution saying the country is on "maximum alert."

A total of 2,191 cases had been confirmed as of 10 p.m., well above the previous high of 1,720 cases on Saturday. Tokyo logged a new high of 493, with the nearby prefectures of Kanagawa and Saitama reporting record numbers as well, while Osaka saw more than 200 new infections for a second straight day.

Unlike the previous spike in cases in August, this surge has also pushed up hospitalizations as clusters crop up in medical and nursing care settings, forcing the government to consider tougher measures as health care systems in some areas start to show signs of strain.

A day after the number topped more than 2,000, Suga told reporters that he wants people to wear face masks when conversing even during a meal.

"Prime Minister Suga instructed us to go all-out" to curb the outbreak," Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, told reporters on Wednesday. Nishimura discussed the government response with Suga and Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura.

A government panel of experts will meet as early as Friday to discuss how to respond to the surge.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato stressed that the government is not considering a blanket call to refrain from inter-prefecture travel, as "it's possible to reduce the risk of infection by taking appropriate precautions while traveling."

If the virus keeps spreading like this, "it will be difficult to bring it under control through the public's efforts alone, and stronger measures might become necessary," Shigeru Omi, head of the expert panel, said in a meeting of the lower house's health committee.

Omi expressed concern not just about the accelerating infection rate, but also about the wider range of settings in which case clusters have been found.

Warning of an "impending crisis," the Japan Medical Association called on Wednesday for the public to hunker down for the upcoming three-day weekend. "Thorough measures to control the virus are the best way to help the economy," the association said.

Meanwhile, the number of serious cases rose to 276 on Tuesday, representing a nearly 70% jump over the past two weeks. The total is now well above the peak from the second wave in August, though it remains short of the April 30 high of 328.

The latest health ministry data released Nov. 10 shows Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa at stage 3 on the government's four-tier scale of outbreak severity, with at least 25% of hospital beds designated for coronavirus patients now in use. While Hokkaido remains below the 25% threshold, it had 18 severe cases as of Wednesday, occupying nearly 15% of beds.

This owes to a rise in older people contracting the virus. The second wave centered around nightlife settings such as bars and restaurants, and infections tended to skew toward young adults, meaning that many cases were mild or without symptoms.

But this surge has affected a broader swath of the population. The health ministry had identified 2,147 case clusters nationwide as of Monday, in locations including restaurants, offices and care settings.

In the week through Nov. 11, just under half of new cases were reported in people younger than 40, while those in their 40s and 50s accounted for 28.6% and 22.2% were in the 60-plus bracket. The disease is considered riskier for older patients.

This has put more of a burden on medical institutions. The Tokyo Medical and Dental University hospital had seven COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with two ECMO life-support machines and five ventilators in use.

"Patients began to rise without a break between the second and third waves," said an employee at the hospital. "Uncertainty and exhaustion are starting to peak among medical staff."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close