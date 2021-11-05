ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Coronavirus

Japan plans to give $880 to people 18 years or younger

Handouts will be part of billions of dollars in new economic stimulus

The cash giveaway is the second of its kind since the Abe administration did the same last year in a bid to jump-start the economy.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government will distribute 100,000 yen ($880) in cash, vouchers or a combination of both to those 18 years or younger and make it a pillar of an economic stimulus package planned to be created by the end of the month, Nikkei has learned.

The package, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, is one of the pledges made by Komeito -- Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner --  during last month's general election campaign. The payment is expected to be made by spring 2022.

Komeito insists that all children should be eligible for handouts, regardless of their parents' income. But the idea of excluding wealthier households still remains within the government. Details are expected to be worked out in negotiations between the government and the two parties. 

The government is also considering handing out an extra 50,000 yen to poorer families. 

But some are skeptical about how effective the handouts will be in boosting the economy. When the government gave away the same amount to all residents in Japan in April 2020, most chose to save it rather than spend, creating little stimulus to the economy.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details filter through.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more