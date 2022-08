TOKYO -- The Japanese government is considering scrapping its policy of tracking all COVID-19 cases in the country as surging infections add to the burden on doctors scrambling to treat patients.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato discussed the matter with the National Governors' Association on Tuesday. Tottori Prefecture Gov. Shinji Hirai said Kato sounded receptive to ditching the policy. A decision could be made as early as this month.