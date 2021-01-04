Japan prepares to declare COVID emergency in coming days

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is preparing to declare a state of emergency as early as this week, aiming to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, Nikkei learned on Monday.

The emergency would cover Tokyo, as well as the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. This would mark the second state of emergency for the country, following one declared on April 7 last year. That one lasted into late May.

The government is discussing the matter with ruling parties and will make its final decision after listening to opinions from a panel of experts. A state of emergency would allow governors of the designated prefectures to ask, with clear legal standing, citizens to refrain from going out. Restaurants and shops could be asked to close or reduce their operating hours.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average tumbled in early morning trading on Monday, at one point falling over 400 points, or 1.5%. Concerns over the country's rising infections and reports about the possibility of a new emergency weighed on investor sentiment and pulled the index off highs not seen in 30 years.

The governors of Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures on Saturday held talks with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government's coronavirus point man, and called for an emergency declaration.

Tokyo alone reported a record 1,337 daily cases last Thursday; on Sunday, patients with severe symptoms in the capital surpassed 100. Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba have all been setting records, too.

Nishimura told reporters that he and the governors shared the view that the country faces a severe situation that may indeed warrant an emergency.

Suga, who took office in September, has aimed to balance the economy and public health but is under pressure from climbing numbers of hospital patients in serious condition. In a Nikkei poll in December, 48% responded that a new emergency declaration should be made promptly.

A COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. and circulating in other countries has raised alarm as well.

The variant has been found to be up to 70% more transmittable than previous strains. The Japanese government on Dec. 28 halted new foreign arrivals.

It is up to the prime minister to declare a state of emergency, based on two main factors: concern about the lives and health of the people, and fears that rapid infections would undermine the economy.

Emergency requests for business closures or shorter hours would not be legally binding. Still, the governors would be able to issue instructions and publicize the names of businesses that ignore the guidelines without justification.

Governors would also have more leeway to encroach on individual rights. Land or buildings, for example, could be commandeered to set up a temporary medical facility, even without the owner's agreement. Governors would also have the power to arrange sales of essentials, such as medical supplies and food.